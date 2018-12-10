BASEBALL
National League
NEW YORK METS — Named Chili Davis hitting coach, Chuck Hernandez bullpen coach and Luis Rojas quality control coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Toronto F Zach Hyman two games for a hit against Boston D Charlie McAvoy on Saturday.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Scott Darling from Charlotte (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Austin Wagner from Ontario (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Luke Kunin from Iowa (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Returned G Christopher Gibson to Bridgeport (AHL). Recalled F Josh Ho-Sang from Bridgeport.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Riley Barber to Hershey (AHL).<
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Springfield D Ian McCoshen one game.<
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Declined options on G Mitch Hildebrandt, Ds Sal Zizzo and Michael Parkhurst and Ms Oliver Shannon and Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu. Exercised options on G Alec Kann, F Romario Williams, Ds Mikey Ambrose and Greg Garza and Ms Julian Gressel, Jeff Larentowicz and Darlington Nagbe. Re-signed D Jon Gallagher.
FC DALLAS — Traded the rights to F Tesho Akindele to Orlando City for 2019 targeted allocation money and 2020 general allocation money. Traded F Maxi Urruti to Montreal for a 2019 first-round draft pick and targeted allocation money.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Traded the rights to M Fabian Herbers to Chicago for a 2019 second-round draft pick.<
COLLEGE
IOWA STATE — Signed football coach Matt Campbell to a contract extension through the 2024 season.
NORTH CAROLINA — Named Jay Bateman co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach.
UCLA — Promoted offensive line coach Justin Frye to offensive coordinator.
