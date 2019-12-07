Transactions for Dec. 8
0 comments
agate

Transactions for Dec. 8

  • 0

BASEBALL

National League

NEW YORK METS — Designated RHP Chris Flexen for assignment.

BASKETBALL

Women's NBA

MINNES0TA LYNX — Signed coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve to a multi-year contract extension.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed P Matt Bosher on IR. Waived TE Carson Meier. Activated G Chris Lindstrom off IR. Signed P Ryan Allen.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released DE Wyatt Ray. Signed LB Tyrel Dodson and OT Brandon Hitner to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived WR Donte Moncrief. Signed LB Shaq Thompson to a four-year contract extension and WR/KR Greg Dortch from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed TE Drew Sample on IR. Signed S Trayvon Henderson from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed CB Robert Jackson on IR. Activated TE David Njoku off IR.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived CB Chris Lammons. Signed CB Linden Stephens from Seattle's practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed S Jabrill Peppers and LB Chris Peach on IR. Activated LB Kareem Martin off IR. Signed S Sean Chandler from the N.Y. Giants practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed S Deshazor Everett on IR. Signed WR Darvin Kidsy from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned F Ty Ronning from Hartford (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Rapid City's Giovanni Fiore one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Dec. 6 game against Utah.

COLLEGE

WAGNER — Named Tom Masella football coach.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Squabbles between Waterford-area fire agencies have ‘potential to cause harm’
Local News

Squabbles between Waterford-area fire agencies have ‘potential to cause harm’

  • 8 min to read

Interdepartmental squabbles and clashing egos are getting in the way of public safety, a Journal Times investigation found.

Call logs and after-call reports demonstrate how deep the divide has gotten: First responders from the Tichigan and Rochester departments have repeatedly called more distant fire departments for backup despite a Waterford ambulance being mere minutes away.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News