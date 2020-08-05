Transactions for August 6

FOOTBALL

USL Championship

USL — Suspended Atlanta United 2 F Jackson Conway for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses against Miami FC during a July 29 match. Suspended Birmingham Legion FC M Bolu Akinyode for one game following his red card for denial of a goalscoring opportunity against North Carolina FC during an August 1 match. Suspended Charleston Battery M Jarad van Schaik for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses against the Tampa Bay Rowdies during a July 31 match. Suspended Portland Timbers 2 D Max Ornstil for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses against Reno 1868 FC during a July 29 match.