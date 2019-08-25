BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed LHP John Means on the family medical emergency list. Recalled RHP Tayler Scott from Norfolk (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated LHP Jace Fry from the paternity list. Optioned RHP José Ruiz to Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed 3B José Ramírez on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Yu Chang from Columbus (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled LHP Framber Valdez from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Cy Sneed to Round Rock.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Clay Buchholz from the 60-day IL and RHP Ken Giles from the paternity list. Optioned RHPs Brock Stewart and Justin Shafer to Buffalo (IL). Designated RHP Nick Kingham for assignment.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Derek Holland on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 24. Recalled INF David Bote from Iowa (PCL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Antonio Senzatela from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP DJ Johnson to Albuquerque.
MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Kyle Keller from New Orleans (PCL). Optioned RHP Tyler Kinley to New Orleans.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Jeremy Jeffress on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ray Black from San Antonio (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Chris Flexen to Syracuse.
American Association
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released OFs Nick Herzog and M.J. Rookard.
MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released LHP Nick Bozman.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP Ryan Smith.
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released RHP Alex House.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Jake Esch.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB James Folston and CB Jocquez Kalili.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed DT Corey Liuget and LB Bryson Allen-Williams. Placed RB Doug Martin on IR. Released LS Andrew DePaola.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS — Named Robin Fraser coach.
