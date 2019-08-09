BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled INF Rio Ruiz from Norfolk (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Released 2B Josh Harrison and RHP Sandy Baez. Purchased the contract of RHP Edwin Jackson from Toledo (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired LHP Joe Mantiply from Cincinnati for cash considerations.
National League
NEW YORK METS — Signed INF Joe Panik. Designated INF Adeiny Hechavarria for assignment.
American Association
CHICAGO DOGS — Released RHP Wes Torrez.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Ryan Froom.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Sold the contract of OF Tyler Hill to Kansas City (AL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Cleveland WR Antonio Callaway four games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed M Eric Alexander.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed F Tosaint Ricketts.
USL Championship
LOUDOUN UNITED — Acquired Ds Shane Wiedt and Robby Dambrot.
COLLEGE
MEMPHIS — Named Laird Veatch athletic director.
NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Justin Beaumont women's volleyball coach.
STOCKTON — Named Nick McDonough women's cross country/assistant track & field coach.
SUNY OLD WESTBURY — Named Nicole Sasu-Twum sports information director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.