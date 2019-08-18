BASEBALL
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Brad Peacock from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Cy Sneed from Round Rock (PCL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Jose Suarez to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled LHP Miguel Del Pozo from Salt Lake (PCL)
NEW YORK YANKESS — Reinstated LHP CC Sabathia from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Thairo Estrada on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Tyler Wade from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Craig Kimbrel from the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Mark Zagunis from Iowa (IL). Optioned RHP Duane Underwood to Iowa (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Place 1B Joey Votto on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Brian O'Grady from Louisville (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP DJ Johnson from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed RHP Scott Oberg on the 10-day IL.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Tony Gonsolin and INF Jedd Gyorko from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Josh Sborz and IF Edwin Rios to Oklahoma City (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Jay Jackson and RHP Aaron Wilkerson from San Antonio (PCL). Optioned RHP Ray Black and Freddy Peralta to San Antonio (PCL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned INF Cole Tucker and RHP Montana DuRapau from Indianapolis (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled INF Abiatal Avelino from Sacramento (PCL). Designated LHP Travis Bergen for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed LHP Sean Doolittle on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Kyle McGowin from Harrisburg (IL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived K Elliott Fry.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Gary Johnson. Waived DE Myles Murphy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.