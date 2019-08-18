BASEBALL

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Brad Peacock from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Cy Sneed from Round Rock (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Jose Suarez to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled LHP Miguel Del Pozo from Salt Lake (PCL)

NEW YORK YANKESS — Reinstated LHP CC Sabathia from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Thairo Estrada on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Tyler Wade from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Craig Kimbrel from the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Mark Zagunis from Iowa (IL). Optioned RHP Duane Underwood to Iowa (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Place 1B Joey Votto on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Brian O'Grady from Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP DJ Johnson from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed RHP Scott Oberg on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Tony Gonsolin and INF Jedd Gyorko from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Josh Sborz and IF Edwin Rios to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Jay Jackson and RHP Aaron Wilkerson from San Antonio (PCL). Optioned RHP Ray Black and Freddy Peralta to San Antonio (PCL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned INF Cole Tucker and RHP Montana DuRapau from Indianapolis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled INF Abiatal Avelino from Sacramento (PCL). Designated LHP Travis Bergen for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed LHP Sean Doolittle on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Kyle McGowin from Harrisburg (IL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived K Elliott Fry.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Gary Johnson. Waived DE Myles Murphy.

