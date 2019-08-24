BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Ryan Eades from Norfolk (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Cody Stashak from Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Ryne Harper to Rochester (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Jonathan Loaisiga to Scranton Wilkes-Barre (IL). Activated RHP Cory Gearrin.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Félix Hernández from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Zac Grotz to Tacoma (PCL).
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated C Curt Casali from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF-OF Brian O'Grady to Louisville (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled C Austin Barnes from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed C Russell Martin on the bereavement list.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of INF-OF Cory Spangenberg from San Antonio (PCL). Optioned OF Ben Gamel to San Antonio. Designated RHP Jhoulys Chacin for assignment.
SOCCER
United Soccer League One
ORLANDO CITY B — Signed F Lucas Ontivero.
