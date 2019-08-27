BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LHP Manny Banuelos to Charlotte (IL) for a rehab assignment.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Danny Salazar to Akron (EL) and OF Jordan Luplow to Columbus (IL) for rehab assignments.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned SS Wilfredo Tovar outright to Salt Lake (PCL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Lewis Thorpe to Rochester (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Austin Adams to Arkansas (TL) for a rehab assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Released RHP Nick Kingham.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Darren O'Day to Florida (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned C Austin Barnes to Oklahoma City (PCL). Reinstated C Russell Martin from the bereavement list.
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Jose Urena and SS Miguel Rojas to New Orleans (PCL) for rehab assignments.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Released RHP Jhoulys Chacin.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 3B Maikel Franco to Lehigh Valley (IL). Reinstated OF Bryce Harper from paternity leave. Sent RHP Edubray Ramos to Clearwater (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent OF Jose Martinez to Springfield (TL) for a rehab assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Johnny Cueto to Sacramento (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed RHP Josh Lucas to a minor league contract.
American Association
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Exercised 2020 options on Cs John Nester and Logan Trowbridge; LHPs Michael Gunn, Eudis Idrogo and Braden Pearson; INFs Ryan Brett, Grant Buck, Daniel Robertson, Angel Rosa and Chase Simpson; OFs Hunter Clanin, K.C. Huth, Zach Nehrir, Angel Reyes and Nick Rotola; and RHPs Garrett Alexander, Charlie Gillies, Stephen Johnson, Nefi Ogando, Bryan Saucedo, Jesus Sanchez, D.J. Sharabi, John Shull, Jared Wilson and Tyler Wilson.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released RHP Luis Diaz.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Armoni Brooks.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released DL Terrell McClain. Signed OL Jacob Ohnesorge.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived WR Jaelen Strong.
DETROIT LIONS — Released QB David Fales. Signed QB Luis Perez.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released CB Bené Benwikere and WR Jordan Taylor.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Traded the rights to M Hany Mukhtar to Nashville (USL Championship) for general allocation money.
USL Championship
NASHVILLE — Signed M Hany Mukhtar.
TENNIS
WTA — Elected Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys top 20 representatives, Donna Vekic 21-50 representative, Aleksandra Krunic 51-100 representive and Gabriela Dabrowski 21+ representative of the Players' Council, Alastair Garland tournament board representative for Asia/Pacific and Victor Ruiz Asia/Pacific Tier III representative on the Tournament Council.
COLLEGE
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BASKETBALL COACHES — Announced executive director Jim Haney will retire, effective Sept. 30, 2020.
NEW HAMPSHIRE — Announced football coach Sean McDonnell is taking an indefinite leave for health reasons. Promoted associate head coach Rick Santos to interim head coach.
SYRACUSE — Named Ronnie Enoch director of women's basketball recruiting and athlete performance.
