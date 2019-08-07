BASEBALL
USA BASEBALL — Named Joe Girardi manager of the 2019 Premier12 team.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF DJ Stewart on the 7-day IL. Reinstated LHP John Means from the 10-day IL.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Dylan Covey to Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed OF Jordan Luplow on the 10-day IL. Assigned SS Eric Stamets outright to Columbus (IL). Recalled OF Greg Allen from Columbus. Sent RHP Dan Otero to Columbus for a rehab assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP David McKay and LHP Matt Hall to Toledo (IL). Sent OF Christin Stewart to Toledo for a rehab assignment.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Ryan Pressly to Corpus Christi (TL) for a rehab assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LHP Danny Duffy on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday. Recalled RHP Jake Newberry from Omaha (PCL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Cody Stashak to Rochester (IL). Recalled RHP Kohl Stewart from Rochester.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Chance Adams from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated 2B Tim Lopes from the 10-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent LHP Jose Alvarado to Durham (IL) for a rehab assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Locke St. John to Nashville (PCL). Reinstated RHP Shawn Kelley from the 10-day IL.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Signed RHP Brad Boxberger to a minor league contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed INF Miguel Rojas on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Deven Marrero from New Orleans (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Jeremy Hellickson to the GCL Nationals for a rehab assignment.
Atlantic League
HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Released 1B Mikael Mogues. Signed 1B C.J. Retherford.
LANCASTER BARNSTORMERS — Announced the retirement of LHP Buddy Baumann. Signed RHP Connor Overton and 3B Gift Ngoepe.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Placed OF Ezequiel Carrera on the reserve/left team list.
SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Signed LHP Jeff Kinley.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Promoted Nina Hsieh to head trainer.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Agreed to terms with OL Joe Dahl on a contract extension through 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed WR Steve Ishmael on IR. Signed RB Aca'Cedric Ware.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Transferred D Gaston Sauro to Deportivo Toluca (Liga MX-Mexico).
LA GALAXY — Traded M Emmanuel Boateng to D.C. for targeted allocation money. Traded general allocation money to Orlando City for targeted allocation money.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Traded M Anibal Godoy to Nashville for general allocation money, effective Jan. 1.
COLLEGE
NCAA — Named Middle Tennessee senior associate athletics director and senior woman administrator Diane Turnham chair and Duke senior deputy director of athletics for administration/legal affairs and chief of staff Nina King vice chair of the Division I Women's Basketball Committee.
FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Steve McKee assistant baseball coach.
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Irving Eggleston assistant men's basketball coach.
SAINT ANSELM — Named Matt Tiberii women's tennis coach.
SHENANDOAH — Promoted Buce Cameron to associate head baseball coach and Rick Croushore to pitching coach and recruiting coordinator.
UC DAVIS — Named Ashley Peacock assistant women's lacrosse coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.