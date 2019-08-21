BASEBALL

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of RHP Tim Melville from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed RHP Jon Gray on the 60-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Selected the contract of RHP Eric Yardley from El Paso (PCL). Optioned OF Travis Jankowski to El Paso.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Removed G Christian Westerman from the exempt/left squad list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Jakeem Grant to a four-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed LB Will Compton and OL Fisayo Awolaja. Waived LS Nick Moore. Placed OT Chris Clark on IR.

XFL

XFL — Announced the DC Defenders, Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks, Seattle Dragons and Tampa Bay Vipers will compete in the league in 2020.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Named Bill Guerin general manager.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

NEW YORK RANGERS — Named Tanner Glass and Tuomo Ruutu assistant directors of player development; Chris Morehouse director of North American scouting; and Marshall Davidson and Derek Ginnell amateur scouts. Reassigned Steve Konowalchuk to the professional scouting staff. Named David Cunniff assistant coach for Hartford (AHL). Named Chris Hoeler video coach for Hartford.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Luiz Fernando.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed G Matt Turner to a multiyear contract.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Peter Tomozawa president of business operations.

USL Championship

USLC — Suspended Pittsburgh's Thomas Vancaeyezeele; Rio Grande Valley's Alejandro Fuenmayor; El Paso's Chiro N'Toko; Las Vegas's Junior Sandoval and LA Galaxy's Adam Saldana, one game apiece for receiving red cards in Aug. 17 matches. Suspended Birmingham assistant coach Dan Barlow one game following his dismissal from the technical area during an Aug. 17 match. Suspended ATL UTD 2's George Campbell; Swope Park's Camden Riley and Charleston's O'Brian Woodbine, one game each for receiving their fifth yellow card of the season.

COLLEGE

AUGUSTA — Named Celeste Stewart women's assistant basketball coach.

NYU — Named Jack Kurtenbach men's and women's assistant golf coach and men's assistant soccer coach.

WEST VIRGINIA — Announced men's basketball junior F Gabe Osabuohien has transferred from Arkansas.

WILLIAM PENN — Named Steve Heaton as shotgun sports coach.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments