BASEBALL
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of RHP Tim Melville from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed RHP Jon Gray on the 60-day IL.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Selected the contract of RHP Eric Yardley from El Paso (PCL). Optioned OF Travis Jankowski to El Paso.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Removed G Christian Westerman from the exempt/left squad list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Jakeem Grant to a four-year contract extension through the 2023 season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed LB Will Compton and OL Fisayo Awolaja. Waived LS Nick Moore. Placed OT Chris Clark on IR.
XFL
XFL — Announced the DC Defenders, Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks, Seattle Dragons and Tampa Bay Vipers will compete in the league in 2020.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
MINNESOTA WILD — Named Bill Guerin general manager.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Named Tanner Glass and Tuomo Ruutu assistant directors of player development; Chris Morehouse director of North American scouting; and Marshall Davidson and Derek Ginnell amateur scouts. Reassigned Steve Konowalchuk to the professional scouting staff. Named David Cunniff assistant coach for Hartford (AHL). Named Chris Hoeler video coach for Hartford.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Luiz Fernando.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed G Matt Turner to a multiyear contract.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Peter Tomozawa president of business operations.
USL Championship
USLC — Suspended Pittsburgh's Thomas Vancaeyezeele; Rio Grande Valley's Alejandro Fuenmayor; El Paso's Chiro N'Toko; Las Vegas's Junior Sandoval and LA Galaxy's Adam Saldana, one game apiece for receiving red cards in Aug. 17 matches. Suspended Birmingham assistant coach Dan Barlow one game following his dismissal from the technical area during an Aug. 17 match. Suspended ATL UTD 2's George Campbell; Swope Park's Camden Riley and Charleston's O'Brian Woodbine, one game each for receiving their fifth yellow card of the season.
COLLEGE
AUGUSTA — Named Celeste Stewart women's assistant basketball coach.
NYU — Named Jack Kurtenbach men's and women's assistant golf coach and men's assistant soccer coach.
WEST VIRGINIA — Announced men's basketball junior F Gabe Osabuohien has transferred from Arkansas.
WILLIAM PENN — Named Steve Heaton as shotgun sports coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.