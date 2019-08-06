BASEBALL
COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE — Suspended Seattle INF Tim Beckham 80 games for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF DJ Stewart from Norfolk (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Transferred LHP Manny Banuelos to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Héctor Santiago from Charlotte (IL). Reinstated C Welington Castillo from the family medical emergency leave list.
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed 3B Jeimer Candelario and RHP Jordan Zimmermann on the 10-day IL, Candelario retroactive to Monday. Optioned RHPs Eduardo Jimenez and Victor Alcantara to Toledo (IL). Recalled LHP Matt Hall and 3B Dawel Lugo from Toledo. Reinstated RHP Spencer Turnbull from the 10-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Released C Jonathan Lucroy.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded RHP Drew Hutchison to the L.A. Angels for cash.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed 2B Tim Lopes on the 10-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Yonny Chirinos on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Austin Pruitt from Durham (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Sent RHP Luke Farrell and LHP Yohander Mendez to Frisco (TL) for rehab assignments.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Taylor Clarke to Reno (PCL). Designated RHP Zack Godley for assignment. Recalled LHP Robby Scott from Reno. Selected the contract of RHP Kevin Ginkel from Reno.
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned LHP Wandy Peralta to Louisville (IL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Returned RHP Robert Dugger to New Orleans (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Returned RHP Walker Lockett to Syracuse (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent RHP Clay Holmes to Altoona (EL) for a rehab assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Ryan Dull to Sacramento (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Requested unconditional release waivers for LHP Tony Sipp.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Brandon Goodwin to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived/injured WR Blake Jackson.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived OL Austin Droogsma. Signed OL Malcolm Bunche.
HOCKEY
American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Greg Chase.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
CINCINNATI — Waived M Eric Alexander.
D.C. UNITED — Announced F Wayne Rooney will leave the club and return to England following the 2019 season. Traded a 2019 international roster slot to Minnesota for general allocation money.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned G Bobby Shuttleworth to Sacramento (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired F Michaell Chirinos on loan from CD Olimpia (Liga Salva Vida-Honduras).
COLLEGE
FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Madeline Marck-Sherk assistant women's golf coach.
FORDHAM — Promoted Brian Horowitz to track and field and cross country coach.
