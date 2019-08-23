BASEBALL
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Christin Stewart to Toledo (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Released RHP Brady Rodgers. Sent RHP Josh James to Round Rock (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned LHP Adalberto Mejia outright to Salt Lake (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Austin Adams to Tacoma (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent OF Avisail Garcia to Durham (IL) for a rehab assignment.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Darren O'Day to the GCL Braves for a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Kendall Graveman to the AZL Cubs 1 for a rehab assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated INF/OF Derek Dietrich from the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Sent OF Jeff McNeil to Syracuse (IL) for a rehab assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Andrew Suarez to Sacramento (PCL).
Atlantic League
YORK REVOLUTION — Signed RHP Austin Steinfort.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Named Jonathan Spector head of international player recruitment and development.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Named Stewart Kerr goalkeeper coach.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed G Brad Knighton.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed W/F Georges Mukumbilwa through 2020.
COLLEGE
NCAA — Restored eligibility to Wisconsin junior WR Quintez Cephus. Placed Mississippi State on three-years probation for improprieties in the men's basketball and football programs.
BRANDEIS — Named Lauren S. Haynie director of athletics, effective Sept. 23.
NEW MEXICO — Named Keegan Ingelido swimming and diving coach.
RANDOLPH — Named Steve Lanpher women's basketball coach.
SAINT ROSE — Named Michael Murray assistant men's basketball coach.
SYRACUSE — Announced the retirement of associate head tennis coach Shelley George.
