BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Hector Velazquez to Pawtucket (IL). Selected the contract of INF Chris Owings from Pawtucket. Transferred 1B/OF Steve Pearce to the 60-day IL.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Kelvin Herrera from the 10-day IL.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP A.J. Cole on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Hunter Wood from Columbus (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned RHP Trevor Rosenthal outright to Toledo (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed C Kevan Smith on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Anthony Bemboom from Salt Lake (PCL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed LHP Ryan O'Rourke to a minor league contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP Stephen Tarpley on the 10-day IL. Selected the contracts of RHP Brady Lail and RHP Joe Mantiply from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Transferred OF Giancarlo Stanton to the 60-day IL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Released RHP David Paulino. Optioned RHP Jason Adam to Buffalo (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Neil Ramirez from Buffalo. Tranferred LHP Ryan Borucki to the 60-day IL.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Casey Sadler to Oklahoma City (PCL). Reinstated LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu from the 10-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed RHP Nick Vincent to a minor league contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Parker Markel to Indianapolis (IL). Reinstated RHP Clay Holmes from the 10-day IL.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Gerardo Reyes to El Paso (PCL). Recalled RHP Carl Edwards Jr. from El Paso. Sent RHP Robert Stock to the AZL Padres 2 for a rehab assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated TE Charles Clay and CB Brandon Williams from the PUP list. Re-signed DL Pasoni Tasini.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released G Vlad Duccasse. Signed DE Sam Acho.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived TE/FB Orson Charles. Signed TE Rico Gathers.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived/injured LB Tre Lamar. Signed WR Deontez Alexander.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived OL Jordan Agasiva and Andrew Lauderdale. Waived/injured RB Benny Cunningham. Signed OL Ka'John Armstrong and Ben Ijalana and TE Ethan Wolf.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived G Tyler Catalina. Signed OT Nate Wozniak.
NEW YORK JETS — Announced the retirement of PK Chandler Catanzaro. Signed PK Taylor Bertolet.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS —Waived WR T.J. Rahming. Waived/injured LB Garrett Sickels. Placed QB Josh Woodrum on IR. Signed QB Jalan McClendon, DB Dejuan Neal and LB Darrell Williams.
