BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Randy Dobnak from Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Kohl Stewart to Rochester. Optioned RHP Kohl Stewart to Rochester.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Announced INF Blake Trahan cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Louisville (IL).
American Association
MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Traded RHP Tanner Kiest to St. Paul Saints for two players to be named and the reversionary rights to C Adrian Nieto and future considerations.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Niles Scott on IR.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded RB Duke Johnson to Houston for a 2020 fourth-round draft pick.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Agreed to terms with CB Morris Claiborne on a one-year contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DT Robert Nkemdiche.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Jeremiah Valoaga to a one-year contract. Waived WR Chris Thompson.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed G Salesi Uhatafe. Placed DB D'Cota Dixon on IR.
HOCKEY
ECHL
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Anthony Florentino.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW SC — Acquired $75,000 in Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) from Houston for M Niko Hansen.
D.C. UNITED — Acquired $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) from Columbus for $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) for the 2019 season.
FC CINCINNATI — Acquired M Joseph-Claude Gyau from MSV Duisburg (Germany). Acquired M Derrick Etienne Jr. on loan from the New York Red Bulls for a 2020 third-round SuperDraft pick.
LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired F Brian Rodriguez from Penarol (Uruguay).
LA GALAXY — Acquired F Cristian Pavon on loan from Boca Juniors (Argentina).
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Placed M Florian Valot on the season ending injury list.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired M Emanuel Cecchini on loan from Malaga CF. Signed F-M Luis Silva.
COLLEGE
ABILENE CHRISTIAN — Named John Walker director of tennis.
DAYTON — Named Andy Farrell special assistant to the men's basketball coach and recruiting coordinator; Brett Comer director of player development for men's basketball; Khyle Marshall graduate assistant for men's basketball; and Casey Cathrall strength & conditioning coach for men's basketball.
LOUISVILLE — Named Samantha Sarff assistant rowing coach.
RUTGERS — Announced the retirement of director of baseball operations and volunteer assistant baseball coach Glen Gardner.
SAINT ANSELM — Named Codi Fitzgerald assistant strength and conditioning coach.
SHENANDOAH — Named AJ Blaisdell and Asia Hart men's and women's assistant track and field coaches.
