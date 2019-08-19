BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Corey Kluber to Columbus (IL) and OF Bradley Zimmer to the AZL Indians Blue for rehab assignments.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Rogelio Armenteros to Round Rock (PCL). Placed 2B Aledmys Diaz on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Saturday.
NEW YORK YANKESS — Reinstated LHP CC Sabathia from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Thairo Estrada on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Tyler Wade from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Felix Hernandez to Tacoma (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Peter Fairbanks to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Trevor Richards from Durham.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Clay Buchholz to Dunedin (FSL) for a rehab assignment.<
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Stefan Crichton to Reno (PCL). Recalled RHP Bo Takahashi from Jackson (SL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Claimed RHP Wes Parsons off waivers from Atlanta and optioned him to Albuquerque (PCL). Transferred RHP Scott Oberg to the 60-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Assigned 3B Deven Marrero outright to New Orleans (PCL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Jerad Eickhoff to Reading (EL) for a rehab assignment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Montana DuRapau from Indianapolis (IL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Austin Voth to the GCL Nationals for a rehab assignment. Signed RHP Eduardo Vera to a minor league contract.<
American Association
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed RHP Garrett Alexander.<
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Sold the contract of RHP Michael Tonkin to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Sold the contract of RHP Nick Rumbelow to the N.Y. Mets.<
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NEW YORK KNICKS — Named Mike Miller assistant coach.<
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Released CB E.J. Gaines.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed WR Josh Gordon on the non-football injury list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived/injured LB Nigel Harris. Agreed to terms with LB Quart'e Sapp. Activated TE Jonnu Smith and PK Ryan Succop from the PUP list.<
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added OL Na'ty Rodgers and LB Nick Taylor to the practice roster.<
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Signed F John Wiitala to a one-year contract.<
COLLEGE
ILLINOIS — Announced junior men's basketball F/G Jacob Grandison is transferring from Holy Cross.
NYU — Named Melissa Mapes assistant sports information director.
