Transactions for Aug 8

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Added LHP Brian Gonzalez and INF Gunnar Henderson to the 60-man player pool.

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHP Seth Blair to a minor-league contract and added to the 60-man player pool. Released OF John Andreoli.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Purchased contract of RHP Chase De Jong to a minor league contract. Optioned RHP Austin Pruitt to the 45-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Jorge Lopez for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed OF Manuel Margot on the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Jose Alvarado on the paternity list. Selected the contract of LHP Sean Gilmartin from the alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Added RHP Justin Miller to the taxi squad.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Chris Martin on the 10-day IL. Claimed LHP Robbie Erlin off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jorge Guzman to the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Humberto Mejia from the alternate training site. Outrighted OF Ryan Cordell to the alternate training site.