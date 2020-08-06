Transactions for Aug 7

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned IF Josh Fentes and RHP Ashton Goudeau to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned LHP Adam Kolarek and 2B Zach McKinstry to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Josh D. Smith and RHP Bryan Moran to alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned INF Ryon Healy and RHP J.P Feyereisen to alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Optionbed C Ali Sanchez to alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned OF Kyle Garlick and RHP Enyel De Los Santos to alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned OF Guillermo Heredia and 3B Jose Osuna to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Andrew Suarez and OF Steven Dugger to alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP James Bourque and RHP James Bourque to alternate training site. Designated Emillio Bonifacio for assignment.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Malcolm Pridgeon on reserve/opt-out.