Transactions for Aug. 5

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Carlos Rodon on the 10-day-IL, Purchased contract of RHP Brady Hail from the Shaumburg training facility and designated OF Luis Basabe for assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Anthony Castro to their alternate training Site.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Trevor Richards to their alternate training site. Activated RF Austin Meadows from the 10-day-IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed LHP Rich Hill on 10-day-IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to their alternate training site.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Jordan Weems on the 10-day-IL and recalled RHP James Kaprielian from their alternate site.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Chad Sobotka and RHP Huascar Ynoa. Placed RHP Mike Soroka on the 45-day-IL and designated LHP Chris Rusin for assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated INF Brad Miller from the 10-day IL and placed C Yadier Molina, INF Paul DeJong, INF Edmundo Sosa, RHP Carlos Martinez, RHP Junior Fernandez and RHP Kodi Whitley on the IL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated OF Juan Soto and RHP Wander Suero from IL and optioned Andrew Stevenson to the alternate training site(Fredericksburg).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated DT Vincent Taylor from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LB Mike Bell.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated RB Dontrell Hilliard and S Jovante Moffatt from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DT Andrew Billings on reserve/opt-out. Placed WR Ja'Marcus Bradley on reserve/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Activated CB Justin Coleman from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated CB Cordrea Tankersley from the reserve-COVID-19 list and waived LS Rex Sunahara and CB Cordrea Tankersley.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-Signed LB Markus Golden.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Lesean McCoy.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Dontrelle Inman.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned Damian Riat to Geneve-Servette Hockey Club,and Tobias Geisser to EV Zug(Swiss National League).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!