Transactions for Aug. 3

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Selected the contract of Carlos Sanabria from alternate training site. Placed RHP Chris Devenski on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 29.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Homer Bailey on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 29. Recalled RHP Sean Poppen from alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled INF Adnerson Tejeda from alternate training site. Placed OF Danny Santana on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 30.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated OF Jonathan Davis from the IL and optioned to alternate training site. Optioned RHP Sam Gaviglio to alternate trainin site. Claimed LHP Brian Moran off of waivers from the Miami Marlins.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP James Norwood on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 30. Recalled LHP Justin Steele from alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed 1B Joey Votto on the IL. Reactivated RHP Anthony Desclafani from the 10-day IL.