 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Transactions for Aug. 21
0 comments
agate

Transactions for Aug. 21

  • 0

Transactions for Aug. 21

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

Named Tony Reagins as Chief Baseball Development Officer.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Added 1B/3B Triston Cass to the 60-man player pool. Activated LHP Darwinzon Hernandez from 10-day IL. Designated INF Christian Arroyo for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled OF Nicky Delmonico from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Dane Dunning to the alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Activated RHP Buck Farmer from 10-day IL. Designated RHP Carson Fulmer for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed 3B Alex Bregman on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Cionel Perez from alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Gabe Speier to alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected contract of C Ryan Jeffers. Recalled OF LaMonte Wade and RHP Zach Littell from alternate training site. Placed OF Byron Buxton and C Mitch Garver on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Lewis Thorpe to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHPs Ben Heller and Miguel Yajure from alternate training site. Optioned INF/OF Miguel Andujar to alternate training site. Placed LHP Zack Britton on the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled OF Billy McKinney from alternate training site. Activated RHP Trent Thornton from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Anthony Alford for assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Invited non-roster OF Kristian Robinson to spring training.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned 2B Robel Garcia to alternate training site.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated C Elias Diaz from the restricted list. Recalled INF Josh Fuentes from alternate training site. Placed INF/OF Chris Owings on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP James Pazos to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed SHP Pat Venditte on 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 19. Activated SS Miguel Rojas from 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES Recalled LHPs Cole Irvin and JoJo Romero from alternate training site. Activated RHP Reggie McClain from 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Jake Woodford to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Rodney Adams. Placed DB Artie Burns on the injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Wes Hills and WR Chris Lacy. Placed DT Jashon Cornell on the injured reserve. Waived FB Luke Sellers.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated LB Sam Eguavoen from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Jaron Brown, S Johnathan Cyprien and OL Hroniss Grasu to one-year contracts. Signed DB Evan Foster to a three-year deal. Placed WR Jalen Hurd on the injured reserve. Waived DeMarkus Acy and LB Jonas Griffith.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Moved DL Jack Crawford to the active roster from the reserve-COVID-19 list.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Signed M Kamohelo Mokotjo.

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Signed G Jonathon Klinsmann.

TORONTO FC — Signed F Jordan Perruzza.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned D Alamma Kennedy and D Shelina Zadorsky to Tottenham Hotspur Women FC of the FA Women’s Super League. Loaned D Carson Pickett to the Apollon Ladies FC of the Cypriot First Division.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

After deaths at Racine County nursing home, Federal VA nurses called in to help
Local News

After deaths at Racine County nursing home, Federal VA nurses called in to help

Five people, three of whom had tested positive for COVID-19, have died in the last week at the Veterans Home at Union Grove amid an outbreak at the nursing home. All three who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus were veterans that were already nearing the ends of their lives and receiving hospice care, the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs has confirmed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News