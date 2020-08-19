Transactions for Aug. 20

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ECHL

BASKETBALL

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

USL Championship League

USL Championship — Suspended M Jahon Rad from Kansas City II, for one game following a red card offense against Saint Louis FC during an Aug. 15 match. Suspended D Caleb Kiner from Portland Timbers 2, for one game following two red card offenses against Reno 1868 FC during an Aug. 15 match. Suspended M Ayoze Perez from Indy Eleven, for one game following red card offense against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC during an Aug. 15 match. Suspended G Wallis Lapsley, from New York Red Bulls, for one game following a red card offense against Loudoun United FC during an Aug. 12 match. Suspended M Anderson Asiedu from Birmingham Legion FC, for two red card offenses against Charlotte Independence during an Aug. 12 match.