Transactions for Aug 2

BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of C Bryan Holaday.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP Masahiro Tanaka from the IL. Designated C Chris Iannetta for assignment.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contract of LHP Chris Rusin. Designated RHP Lhoulys Chacin for assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White. Optioned RHP Tony Gonsolin.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Nick Gates to a two-year contract extension. Signed K Chandler Catanzaro
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!