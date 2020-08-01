You have permission to edit this article.
Transactions for Aug 2
BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of C Bryan Holaday.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP Masahiro Tanaka from the IL. Designated C Chris Iannetta for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contract of LHP Chris Rusin. Designated RHP Lhoulys Chacin for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White. Optioned RHP Tony Gonsolin.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Nick Gates to a two-year contract extension. Signed K Chandler Catanzaro

