Transactions for Aug 17
agate

Transactions for Aug 17

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated LHP John Means from the IL. Designated RHP Chandler Shepherd for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled INF Jack Mayfield from alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed INF DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Miguel Andujar from alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Burch Smith on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP James Kaprielian from alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated INF/OF Danny Santana from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Brett Martin on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 13.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Tyler Chatwood on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 13. Selected the contract of RHP Jason Adam from alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Franklyn Kilome from alternate training site. Designated INF Brian Dozier for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP David Bednar to alternate training site. Recalled OF Josh Naylor from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT's Tanzel Smart and Justin Zimmer. Waived WR Nick Easley and DT Niles Scott.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C Casey Dunn. Waived G Jovahn Fair.

WASHINGTON — Activated QB Alex Smith off the physically unable to perform list.

