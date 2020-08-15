Transactions for Aug 16

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Jorge Lopez from the IL. Placed OF Austin Hays on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Cedric Mullins from alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Ivan Nova on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Anthony Castro from alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS - Activated RHP Joe Biagini from the IL. Optioned RHP Brandon Bailey to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled LHP Taylor Guilbeau from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Ljay Newsome from alternate training site. Placed LHP Nestor Cortes on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Bryan Shaw for assignment.

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contracts OF Dylan Carlson, 1B John Nogowski, RHP Seth Elledge and LHP Rob Kamisky from alternate training site. Recalled LHP Ricardo Sanchez from alternate training site. Placed LHP Austin Gomber on the IL. Added Jose Oquendo and Roberto Espinoza to the coaching staff.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ryne Harper from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL