Transactions for Aug 15

BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Chandler Shepherd from alternate training site. Optioned RHP David Hess to alternate training site.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated OF Yordan Alvarez from the IL. Optioned RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez to alternate training site.
National League-
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Ryne Harper to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Dakota Bacus from alternate training site.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Announced head coach Jim Boylen has been relieved of his duties as head coach.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M Emmanuel Boateng from D.C. United in exchange for D Axel Sjoberg. Acquired D Grant Lillard from Inter Miami FC in exchange for a third round pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.
D.C. UNITED — Acquired D Axel Sjoberg from Columbus Crew in exchange for M Emmanuel Boateng.
FC DALLAS — Signed M Andres Ricaurte on loan from Independiente Medellin with option to exercise permanent transfer in December 2021.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned D Brent Kallman to El Paso Locomotive FC of the USL Championship league for the remainder of the 2020 season with a right to recall throughout duration of the loan.
TORONTO FC — Loaned D Rocco Romeo to Danish second division team HB Koge through June 2021.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Sold M Inbeom Hwang to Russia's FC Rubin Kazan.
National Women's Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned G Erin McLeod to Ungmennafelag Stjarnan of Iceland's Urvalsdeild Kvenna through October 20, 2020.
COLLEGE
NEW MEXICO — Announced assistant men's basketball coach Brandon Moss was arrested for aggravated DWI and is suspended form all coaching duties until further notice.
WASHINGTON & LEE — Announced the addition of Megan Carroll to the women's soccer staff and Taylor Steele as men's and women's swimming coach.
