Transactions for Aug 15

MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned D Brent Kallman to El Paso Locomotive FC of the USL Championship league for the remainder of the 2020 season with a right to recall throughout duration of the loan.

TORONTO FC — Loaned D Rocco Romeo to Danish second division team HB Koge through June 2021.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Sold M Inbeom Hwang to Russia's FC Rubin Kazan.

National Women's Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned G Erin McLeod to Ungmennafelag Stjarnan of Iceland's Urvalsdeild Kvenna through October 20, 2020.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Announced assistant men's basketball coach Brandon Moss was arrested for aggravated DWI and is suspended form all coaching duties until further notice.

WASHINGTON & LEE — Announced the addition of Megan Carroll to the women's soccer staff and Taylor Steele as men's and women's swimming coach.

