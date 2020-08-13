Transactions for Aug 14

Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX —Recalled LHP Kyle Hart from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Robert Stock to alternate training site. Claimed INF Christian Arroyo off waivers from Cleveland.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated RHP Will Harris from the 10-day-IL. Placed LHP Sam Freeman on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Seth Romero. Placed LHP Sean Doolittle on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 11th.