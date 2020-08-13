Transactions for Aug 14

BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX —Recalled LHP Kyle Hart from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Robert Stock to alternate training site. Claimed INF Christian Arroyo off waivers from Cleveland.
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated RHP Keone Kela from the IL. Designated LHP Miguel Del Pozo for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated RHP Will Harris from the 10-day-IL. Placed LHP Sam Freeman on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Seth Romero. Placed LHP Sean Doolittle on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 11th.
BASKETBALL
Women's National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Stella Johnson.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated T Oli Udoh from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB DeMarquis Gates.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Selected the contract of OLB Wyatt Ray from alternate training site.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Marian Studenic to HC Slovan Bratislava.
East Coast Hockey League
WORCHESTER RAILERS HC — Signed F Jacob Hayhurst to one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Efrain Morales as a homegrown player effective January 1,2021.
INTER MIAMI — Signed M Blaise Matuidi.
MONTREAL IMPACT — Sending D Luis Binks to Bologna FC in 2021 after a transfer was completed today. Binks will remain with Montreal on loan until Dec. 31.
NASHVILLE SC — Acquired W Alex Mutl from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for Nashville's 2020 and 2021 international picks and $50,000.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!