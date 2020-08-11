Transactions for Aug 12

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Robert Stock from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Jeffrey Springs to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated SS Tim Anderson from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Leury Garcia on the 10-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Mike Clevinger and RHP Zach Plesac on Restricted list. Recalled LHP Logan Allen from alternate training site. Activated OF Tyler Naquin from 10-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled SS Willi Castro from Alternate Training Site. Placed 1B C.J. Cron on the 10-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — MLB has suspended Alex Cintron for 20 games and an undisclosed fine for his role in benches-clearing incident on August 9th against the Oakland A's. Activated LHP Brooks Raley and optioned RHP Carlos Sanabria to alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled SS Jeison Guzman from alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Acquired INF Ildemaro Vargas from the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash considerations.