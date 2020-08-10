Transactions for Aug. 11

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Jorge Lopez on the 10-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Released LHP Brian Johnson.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Buck Farmer on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Beau Burrows from alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Transferred CF Franchy Cordero from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF Thairo Estrada to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Bryan Shaw from alternate training site. Placed RHP Carl Edwards on 10-day IL retroactive to August 7. Claimed RHP Brady Lail off waivers from Chicago White Sox. Designated INF Patrick Wisdom for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Charlie Morton on the 10-day IL. Reinstated LHP Jose Alvarado from the paternity list.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed 2B Derek Dietrich to a minor league contract and assigned to alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Chad Sobotka to alternate training site.