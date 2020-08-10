Transactions for Aug. 11

BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Jorge Lopez on the 10-day IL.
BOSTON RED SOX — Released LHP Brian Johnson.
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Buck Farmer on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Beau Burrows from alternate training site.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Transferred CF Franchy Cordero from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF Thairo Estrada to alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Bryan Shaw from alternate training site. Placed RHP Carl Edwards on 10-day IL retroactive to August 7. Claimed RHP Brady Lail off waivers from Chicago White Sox. Designated INF Patrick Wisdom for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Charlie Morton on the 10-day IL. Reinstated LHP Jose Alvarado from the paternity list.
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed 2B Derek Dietrich to a minor league contract and assigned to alternate training site.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Chad Sobotka to alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Joe Kelly on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 9. Recalled LHP Adam Kolarek from alternate training site.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated 2B Luis Urias from the 10-day IL. Designated 1B/OF Logan Morrison for assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Marcus Stroman on the restricted list after opting out of the 2020 season.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RF Kyle Garlick to alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced RHP Jandel Gustave has cleared waivers, was outrighted to Sacramento (PCL) and elected free agency. Announced RHP Jandel Gustave has cleared waivers and was optioned to alternate training site.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Named Victor Williams CEO of NBA Africa.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed FB Bronson Rechsteiner on waivers.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed G Jovahn Fair. Waived CB Jameson Houston.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed DE Vinny Curry to a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed LB Josh Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Reilly Walsh to a three-year, entry-level contract.
