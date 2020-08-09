Transactions for Aug. 10

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Jorge Lopez off waivers from Kansas City.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Drew Anderson for assignment. Recalled RHP Jose Ruiz from alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated 3B Hunter Dozier from the 10-day IL. Placed CF Franchy Cordero on the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Cory Gearrin from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Sean Gilmartin and C Kevan Smith to alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP John Curtiss from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ryan Thompson from alternate training site. Designated LHP Sean Gilmartin and C Kevan Smith for assignment. Activated Manuel Margot from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Oliver Drake on the 10-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Chad Sobotka from alternate training site. Activated LHP Robbie Erlin.