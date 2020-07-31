Transactions for Aug 1

BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of 2B Nick Madrigal from Schaumburg training facility. Designated RHP Kelvin Herrera for assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed OF Cameron Maybin on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Travis Demeritte from alternate training site.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed RHP Fernando Rodney to a minor league contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Selected 1B Greg Bird and RHP Jimmy Herget from alternate training site. Designated RHP Ariel Jurado for assignment.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Signed RHP Cody Allen to a minor league contract.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Tony Gonsolin. Optioned RHP Josh Sborz to alternate training site.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Will Harris on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 29.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed OT Isaiah Prince on the reserve/Opt-Out list. Signed QB Joe Burrow.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released WR Tony Brown, LB Jermaine Grace, DE George Obinna and DT Justin Zimmer.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed LB Jerome Baker and DB Zach Sieler on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated T Blake Brandel from the reserve/COVID-19 List.
SPECIAL COUNSEL FOR CONDUCT — Suspended Antonio Brown without pay for first 8 regular-season games of 2020 season for violations of NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Morgan Barron on an entry-level contract.
SOCCER
UNITED STATES SOCCER FEDERATION — Hired Karen Leetzow as the Chief Legal Officer.
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Placed F Josef Martinez on the Season-Ending Injury List. Signed F Erick "Cubo" Torres.
National Women's Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Announced Assistant Coach/Assistant General Manager Tom Torres has left the team to pursue other interests.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!