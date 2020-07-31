You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Transactions for Aug 1
0 comments
agate

Transactions for Aug 1

  • 0

BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of 2B Nick Madrigal from Schaumburg training facility. Designated RHP Kelvin Herrera for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed OF Cameron Maybin on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Travis Demeritte from alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed RHP Fernando Rodney to a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected 1B Greg Bird and RHP Jimmy Herget from alternate training site. Designated RHP Ariel Jurado for assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed RHP Cody Allen to a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Tony Gonsolin. Optioned RHP Josh Sborz to alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Will Harris on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 29.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed OT Isaiah Prince on the reserve/Opt-Out list. Signed QB Joe Burrow.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released WR Tony Brown, LB Jermaine Grace, DE George Obinna and DT Justin Zimmer.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed LB Jerome Baker and DB Zach Sieler on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated T Blake Brandel from the reserve/COVID-19 List.

SPECIAL COUNSEL FOR CONDUCT — Suspended Antonio Brown without pay for first 8 regular-season games of 2020 season for violations of NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Morgan Barron on an entry-level contract.

SOCCER

UNITED STATES SOCCER FEDERATION — Hired Karen Leetzow as the Chief Legal Officer.

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Placed F Josef Martinez on the Season-Ending Injury List. Signed F Erick "Cubo" Torres.

National Women's Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Announced Assistant Coach/Assistant General Manager Tom Torres has left the team to pursue other interests.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News