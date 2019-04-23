BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Bobby Poyner to Pawtucket (IL). Recalled RHP Travis Lakins from Pawtucket (IL) ad LHP Darwinzon Hernandez from Portland (EL) as 26th man.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — 1B Hanley Ramirez declined outright assignment to Columbus (IL) and elected to become a free agent.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled LHP Tim Hill from Omaha (PCL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — optioned RHP Luke Bard and RHP Tyler Cole to Salt Lake (PCL). Selected LHP Sam Freeman from Salt Lake. Recalled RHP Justin Anderson from Salt Lake. TransferredOF Justin Upton to the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned Joseph Harvey to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled RHP Jonathan Loaisiga from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Sent C Gary Sánchez to Charleston (SAL) for a rehab assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP R.J. Alaniz to Tacoma (PCL). Reinstated RHP Chasen Bradford from the 10-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 1B Ji-Man Choi on the restricted list. Recalled RHP Austin Pruitt from Durham (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed LHP Drew Smyly on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 20. Recalled RHP Wei-Chieh Huang from Frisco (TL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Javy Guerra outright to Buffalo (IL). Sent OF Jonathan Davis to Buffalo for a rehab assignment.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF David Bote on paternity leave. Recalled LHP Randy Rosario from Iowa (PCL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed OF Matt Kemp on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Recalled OF Phillip Ervin from Louisville (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INF Pat Valaika to Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled RHP Jeff Hoffman from Albuquerque.
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed LHP Jarlin Garcia on paternity leave. Recalled LHP José Quijada from New Orleans (PCL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Austin Davis to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Edubray Ramos from Lehigh Valley.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Nick Burdi on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Steven Brault from Indianapolis (IL). Sent 3B Jose Osuna to Bradenton (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned INF/OF Drew Robinson to Memphis (PCL). Recalled RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon from Memphis. Sent OF Tyler O'Neill to Springfield (TL) for a rehab assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DT Adolphus Washington.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Exercised their fifth-year contract option on QB Jared Goff.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Announced the retirement of college scout Scott Studwell.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Jonathan Stewart to a one-day contract and announced his retirement.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OL Ben Garland to a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Charlotte D Trevor Carrick three games and Charlotte D Bobby Sanguinetti one game.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Alec Regula to an amateur tryout.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Named Anastasia Danias Schmidt executive vice president and general counsel. Reassigned generall counsel Bill Ordower to executive vice president/MLS business ventures.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned M Collin Martin to Hartford (USL Championship).
COLLEGE
NEW JERSEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Announced Penn State-Harrisburg will join the conference as an affiliate member for track and field for the 2019-20 academic year.
BROWN — Named Eryn Riley assistant volleyball coach.
LIPSCOMB — Named Sean Rutigliano assistant men's basketball coach.
MIAMI — Graduate men's basketball F Keith Stone is transferring from Florida.
UTSA — Named Rishaw Johnson running backs coach.
