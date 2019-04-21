BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated RHP Mike Wright for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Gabriel Ynoa from Norfolk (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Jon Edwards to Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Gregory Soto to Lakeland (FSL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHP Reymin Guduan to Round Rock (PCL). Recalled LHP Framber Valdez from Round Rock.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Glenn Sparkman to Omaha (PCL). Sent LHP Danny Duffy to Northwest Arkansas (TL) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Fernando Romero to Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Aaron Judge on the 10-day IL. Recalled SS Thairo Estrada from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed OF Austin Meadows on the 10-day IL and RHP Hunter Wood on paternity leave. Optioned RHP Jake Faria to Durham (IL). Reinstated 2B Joey Wendle from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Emilio Pagan and SS Andrew Velazquez from Durham.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Matt Shoemaker on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Richard Urena from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Taylor Clarke to Reno (PCL). Recalled RHP Jimmie Sherfy from Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Shane Carle to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned LHP Randy Rosario to Iowa (PCL). Recalled RHP Alec Mills from Iowa. Sent RHP Tony Barnette to Iowa for a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent 2B Daniel Murphy to Albuquerque (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Chris Flexen to Syracuse (IL). Recalled LHP Daniel Zamora from Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed C Jacob Stallings on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday. Reinstated C Elias Diaz from the 10-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Phil Maton and INF Luis Urias to El Paso (PCL). Recalled LHP Robbie Erlin from Lake Elsinore (Cal). Reinstated OF Manuel Margot from paternity leave.<

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended New Jersey general manager Sean Marks one game and fined him $25,000 for entering the referees' locker room after Saturday's game. Fined San Antonio G DeMar DeRozan $25,000 for recklessly throwing the basketball toward a game official and into the stands. Fined Brooklyn F Jared Dudley $25,000 and Philadelphia G-F Jimmy Butler $15,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation in Saturday's game.

COLLEGE

KANSAS STATE — Suspended WR Hunter Rison indefinitely.

