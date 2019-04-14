BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Jefry Rodriguez to Columbus (IL). Selected the contract of OF Carlos Gonzalez from Columbus. Transferred RHP Mike Clevinger to the 60-day IL.
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed SS Jordy Mercer on the 10-day IL. Assigned OF Mikie Mahtook outright to Toledo (IL). Recalled 2B Ronny Rodriguez from Toledo.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Kyle Wright and LHP Sean Newcomb to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHPs Touki Toussaint, Dan Winkler and Jacob Webb from Gwinnett. Placed RHP Arodys Vizcaino on the 10-day IL.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Dennis Santana to Oklahoma City (PCL). Recalled RHP Josh Sborz from Oklahoma City.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Corey Oswalt to Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Paul Sewald from Syracuse.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled SS Yairo Munoz from Memphis (PCL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHPs Gerardo Reyes and Robert Stock to El Paso (PCL). Recalled RHPs Phil Maton and Luis Perdomo from El Paso.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Returned OF Connor Joe to the L.A. Dodgers.<
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Devante Stephens from Cincinnati (ECHL) to Rochester (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Cale Makar to a three-year contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Cameron Gaunce from Syracuse (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Ilya Samsonov to Hershey (AHL). Recalled G Vitek Vanecek from Hershey.<
American Hockey League
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled D Tobie Paquette-Bisson and Fs Vasili Glotov, Pascal Aquin and Myles Powell from Cincinnati (ECHL).<
COLLEGE
CINCINNATI — Named John Brannen men's basketball coach.
LSU — Reinstated men's basketball coach Will Wade.
WOFFORD — Promoted associate head men's basketball coach Jay McAuley to head coach.
