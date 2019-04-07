BASEBALL
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Matt Moore on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Drew VerHagen from the 10-day IL.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Assigned RHP Brendan Feldmann to Corpus Christi (TL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent LHP CC Sabathia to Tampa (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed 1B Ronald Guzmán on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Patrick Wisdom from Nashville (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Clay Buchholz to Buffalo (IL) for a rehab assignment.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed C Alex Avila on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Tim Locastro from Reno (PCL). Traded OF Rob Refsnyder to Cincinnati for a player to be named.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed C Brian McCann on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Alex Jackson from Gwinnett (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed LHP Tyler Anderson on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Yency Almonte from Albuquerque (PCL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Brock Stewart to Oklahoma City (PCL). Recalled RHP Dennis Santana from Oklahoma City (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Taylor Williams to San Antonio (PCL). Recalled RHP Jake Petricka from San Antonio.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned C Tomas Nido to Syracuse (IL). Reinstated C Travis d'Arnaud from the 10-day IL. Signed OF Kenedy Corona to a minor league contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent RHP Dovydas Neverauskas and OF Gregory Polanco to Bradenton (FSL) for rehab assignments.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Alex Reyes and INF Yairo Munoz to Memphis (PCL). Recalled LHP Tyler Webb and RHP Giovanny Gallegos from Memphis.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned INF Adrián Sanchez to Harrisburg (EL). Recalled RHP Joe Ross from Fresno (PCL).
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Anaheim F Ryan Getzlaf $2,500 for roughing Los Angeles F Adrian Kempe.
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned F Alex Dostie from San Diego (AHL) to Tulsa (ECHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Fired coach Phil Housley.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned Fs Christoffer Ehn, Martin Frk, Matt Puempel and Dominic Turgeon and D Jake Chelios, Joe Hicketts, Filip Hronek and Dylan McIlrath to Grand Rapids (AHL) and G Kaden Fulcher to Toledo (ECHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Fired coach Bob Boughner.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned Fs Joey Anderson, Nathan Bastian, Michael McLeod and Brett Seney to Binghamton (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned D Cody Donaghey and Michael Brodzinski from San Jose (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Nathan Walker to Hershey (AHL).
American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Returned D Kelly Summers to Adirondack (ECHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Returned D Eric Sweetman to Idaho (ECHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Assigned D Scott Moldenhauer to Tulsa (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Recalled G Ivan Kulbakov from Kalamazoo (ECHL).
COLLEGE
ARKANSAS — Named Eric Musselman men's basketball coach.
MINNESOTA — Agreed to terms with men's basketball coach Richard Pitino on a two-year contract extension.
