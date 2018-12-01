BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed RHP James Hoyt, LHP Josh Smith and OF Trayce Thompson to minor league contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Assigned RHP Burch Smith outright to Omaha (PCL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded RHP Wilkin Ramos to Pittsburgh to complete an earlier trade.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Mark Leiter Jr. outright to Buffalo (IL).

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned RHP Alex McRae outright to Indianapolis (IL).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Recalled G Luke Kennard from Grand Rapids (NBAGL).<

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived WR Da'Mari Scott. Signed OL Kyle Kalis from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed DL Mike Daniels and WR Trevor Davis on injured reserve. Activated WR Jake Kumerow from injured reserve. Signed FB Danny Vitale from the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived OL Denver Kirkland. Activated DT Justin Ellis from injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Kenneth Durden. Signed DB Joshua Kalu from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned D Jake Bean to Charlotte (AHL) and G Callum Booth from Charlotte to Reading (ECHL). Activated D Haydn Fleury and Brett Pesce from injured reserve.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Josh Anderson from Utah (ECHL) to Colorado (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated D Steven Santini from injured reserve. Assigned F Michael McLeod to Binghamton (AHL).<

TORONTO MAPLES — Signed F William Nylander to a six-year contract.

American Hockey League

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled D Kevin Davis from Utah (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled F Cam Maclise from Jacksonville (ECHL).

COLLEGE

TEXAS TECH — Named Matt Wells football coach.

