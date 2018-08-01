BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Jhan Martinez on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Evan Phillips from Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed UT Blake Swihart on the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of C Dan Butler from Pawtucket (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed C Kevan Smith on paternity leave. Recalled C Dustin Garneau from Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated RHP Zach McAllister for assignment. Reinstated LHP Andrew Miller from the 60-day DL. Sent RHPs Josh Tomlin and Evan Marshall to Columbus (IL) for rehab assignments.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent SS Carlos Correa to Corpus Christi (TL) for a rehab assignment. Recalled LHP Cionel Perez from Fresno (PCL). Placed RHP Chris Devenski on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 31.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent LHP Eric Skoglund to Omaha (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed OF Johnny Field off waivers from Cleveland and optioned him to Rochester (IL). Claimed RHP Oliver Drake off waivers from Toronto.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luis Cessa to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled RHP Tommy Kahnle from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned OF Dustin Fowler to Nashville (PCL). Assigned RHP Carlos Ramirez outright to Nashville. Recalled OF Roman Laureano from Nashville.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned SS Zach Vincej to Tacoma (PCL). Assigned 2B Gordon Beckham outright to Tacoma. Reinstated 3B Kyle Seager from paternity leave.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed OF Tommy Pham on the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Adam Kolarek from Durham (IL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned OF Dwight Smith Jr. to Buffalo (IL). Designated OF Darnell Sweeney for assignment. Signed RHP Mike Hauschild to a one-year contract.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Silvino Bracho to Reno (PCL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Wes Parsons to Gwinnett (IL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Brian Duensing on the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Randy Rosario from Iowa (PCL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Tyler Mahle to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Jesus Reyes from Louisville.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent LHPs Hyun-Jin Ryu and Zac Rosscup to Rancho Cucamonga (Cal) for rehab assignments.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Mike Brockman senior director of facilities.
NEW YORK METS — Placed LHP Steven Matz on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday. Recalled RHP Corey Oswalt from Las Vegas (PCL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHPs Yacksel Rios and Jake Thompson to Lehigh Valley (IL). Reinstated LHP Adam Morgan from paternity leave.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Nick Kingham and LHP Steven Brault to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHP Dovydas Neverauskas from Indianapolis.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent 2B Kolten Wong to Peoria (MWL) for a rehab assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Bryan Mitchell to Lake Elsinore (Cal) for a rehab assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed C Alex Len.
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Re-signed C Salah Majri.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Waived/injured WR Deontez Alexander. Signed WR Dom Williams. Removed DE Cornelius Washington from the non-football injury list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Restored G Jeremy Vujnovich from the PUP list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Eric Decker.
NEW YORK GIANTS— Waived DB Kenneth Durden. Signed DB Leonard Johnson.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed DL Kendall Reyes. Waived/injured DL Shaneil Jenkins.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed S Johnathan Cyprien on injured reserve. Waived/injured DL Connor Flagel. Agreed to terms with OT Laurence Gibson. Removed TE Phillip Supernaw from the PUP list.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Signed C Gemel Smith to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Signed D Danilo Silva on a five-month loan from Internacional (Serie A-Brazil).
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Michael Mancienne on free transfer from Nottingham Forest (Championship League-England).
ORLANDO CITY SC — Traded M Justin Meram to Columbus for targeted allocation money and an international roster slot.
TORONTO FC — Traded an international roster slot to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.