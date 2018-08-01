BASEBALL

MLB — Suspended Baltimore Orioles RHP Ruben Garcia 50-games without pay after testing positive for Amphetamine, Pittsburgh Pirates RHP Eddison Polonia 72-games without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol and Washington Nationals OF Jonathan Pryor 76-games without pay after testing positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone all in violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Donnie Hart from Norfolk (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned OF Greg Allen to Columbus (IL). Activated OF Leonys Martin.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled OF Jake Marisnick from Fresno (PCL). Optioned OF Kyle Tucker to Fresno.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Actiavted RHP Lance Lynn. Signed RHPs Osiel Rodriguez and Jose Chambuco and SS Alexander Vargas to minor league contracts.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHP Brandon Kintzler. Optioned LHP Randy Rosario to Iowa (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Designated RHP Shawn Kelley for assignment. Recalled RHP Jimmy Cordero from Syracuse (IL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated DE Randy Gregory from the NFI list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced the retirement of OL Jack Mewhort.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted Don Becker to executive vice president of real estate development and strategic projects; George Paton to vice president of player personnel/assistant general manager; Eric Sugarman to vice president of sports medicine/head athletic trainer; Bob Hagan to vice president of football and media communications; Jeff Anderson to vice president of strategic and corporate communications; Theresa Baugus to MVC coach and manager; Luke Burson to manager of football information systems; John Dvorak to senior account executive; Michael Huiras to senior producer, live programming; Taylar Sievert to senior graphic designer; Nick Maurer to director, corporate partnerships; Stuart Morrow to senior account executive; Sam Newton to football communications manager; Craig Peters to senior editor; Kendall Peters to manager, sales and engagement analytics; Zach Royse to social media strategist; Genette Sekse to manager, engagement and sales analytics; Jordan Struck to studio operations manager; and Nate Vaughn to senior producer, original content. Announced pro scout Jeff Robinson has transitioned to youth football development manager.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed FB Henry Poggi. Released WR Jordan Matthews.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated WRs Brandon Tate and Michael Floyd and TE Michael Hoomanawanui. Added G Don Barclay.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Dadi Nicolas. Waived OL Alex Balducci.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Agreed to terms with Binghamton (AHL) coach Mark Dennehy.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

U.S. Anti-Doping Agency

USADA — Announced U.S. cyclist Bruce Mazur received a four-year sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired an international roster spot from Colorado for the 2018 season for $50,000 in General Allocation Money.

