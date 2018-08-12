BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Returned RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Brandon Workman to Pawtucket (IL). Returned RHP William Cuevas to Pawtucket. Reinstated LHP Chris Sale from the 10-day DL. Sent C Blake Swihart to Lowell (NYP) for a rehab assignment.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed DH Edwin Encarnacion on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled 3B Yandy Diaz from Columbus (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed OF Jake Marisnick on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Kyle Tucker from Fresno (PCL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Glenn Sparkman to Omaha (PCL). Reinstated RHP Blaine Boyer from the 60-day DL. Transferred OF Jorge Soler to the 60-day DL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Akeel Morris to Salt Lake (PCL). Placed LHP Tyler Skaggs on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Eduardo Paredes from Salt Lake.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed 1B Logan Morrison on the 7-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Kohl Stewart from Rochester (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Assigned RHP Chris Hatcher outright to Nashville (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Nick Rumbelow to Tacoma (PCL). Reinstated RHP Erasmo Ramirez from the 10-day DL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned OF Drew Robinson to Round Rock (PCL). Reinstated OF Delino DeShields from the 7-day DL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed 3B Yangervis Solarte on the 10-day DL. Recalled C Danny Jansen from Buffalo (IL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Chad Bell to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled LHP Kolby Allard from Gwinnett. Sent LHP Sam Freeman to Rome (SAL) for a rehab assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Adrian Houser to Colorado Springs (PCL). Recalled RHP Aaron Wilkerson from Colorado Springs.
NEW YORK METS — Sent 3B David Wright to St. Lucie (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Zach Eflin to Lehigh Valley (IL). Sent C Wilson Ramos to Clearwater (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHPs Clay Holmes and Casey Sadler to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled LHP Buddy Boshers and RHP Michael Feliz from Indianapolis.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Walker Lockett to El Paso (PCL). Recalled RHP Kazuhisa Makita from El Paso.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent 1B Brandon Belt to Sacramento (PCL) for a rehab assignment. Signed 1B Brock Stassi to a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
Women's National Basketball Association
DALLAS WINGS — Fired Fred Williams, coach. Named Taj McWilliams-Franklin interim coach.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Waived/injured DT John Hughes. Signed DT Tyrunn Walker.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Suspended CB Jalen Ramsey and DE Dante Fowler for violating team rules and conduct unbecoming a Jaguars football player.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived G Trevor Darling and DB De'Vante Harris. Signed CB Marcus Williams and S Robert Nelson.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived LB/TE Nick DeLuca and DB Josh Kalu. Agreed to terms with LBs Tony Washington and Davond Dade and DL Francis Kallon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.