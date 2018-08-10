BASEBALL
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed OF Mike Trout on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday, Aug. 6.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated RHP Fernando Rodney. Designated RHP Chris Hatcher for assignment. Assigned LHP Jeremy Bleich outright to Nashville (PCL).
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Signed LHP Jorge De La Rosa. Transferred RHP Yu Darvish to the 60-day DL. Optioned LHP Randy Rosario to Iowa (PCL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired 1B Justin Bour and cash from Miami for LHP McKenzie Mills.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Tim Scott to a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived OT Austin Fleer and HB Ray Lawry.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed C Dylan Larkin to a five-year contract.
