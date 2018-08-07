BASEBALL
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Signed RHP Ian Hardman to a minor league contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed OF George Springer on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Derek Fisher from Fresno (PCL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent RHP Jesse Hahn to Omaha (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Matt Belisle on the 10-day DL. Reinstated RHP Matt Magill from paternity leave.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned 2B Franklin Barreto and RHPs J.B. Wendelken and Ryan Dull to Nashville (PCL). Reinstated OF Chad Pinder from the 10-day DL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed 3B Brandon Drury on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Sunday. Recalled SS Richard Urena from Buffalo (IL).<
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated 3B Deven Marrero from the 10-day DL and designated him for assignment.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHPs Kolby Allard and Adam McCreery and RHP Wes Parsons from Gwinnett (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned C Tom Murphy to Albuquerque (PCL). Reinstated RHP Chad Bettis from the 10-day DL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Sandy Alcantara to New Orleans (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Matt Albers on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Sunday. Claimed RHP Ariel Hernandez off waivers from the L.A. Dodgers and optioned him to Colorado Spriongs (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Assigned OF Kevin Kaczmarski outright to Las Vegas (PCL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP John Brebbia to Memphis (PCL). Sent LHP Brett Cecil to Memphis for a rehab assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Selected the contract of RHP Brett Kennedy from El Paso (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Hunter Strickland to San Jose (Cal) for a rehab assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Jimmy Cordero to Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Jefry Rodriguez from Syracuse as 26th man. Agreed to terms with RHP Greg Holland.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Traded F Sam Dekker, the rights to G Renaldas Seibutis and cash to Cleveland for the draft rights to C Vladimir Veremeenko.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Shelvin Mack.
NBA G League
CAPITAL CITY GO-GO — Named Pops Mensah-Bonsu general manager and Jarell Christian coach.
Women's National Basketball Association
ATLANTA DREAM — Signed G Tiffany Hayes to a multi-year contract extension.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed C A.Q. Shipley on injured reserve.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived PK Trevor Moore. Signed OT Jarron Jones.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived TE Phillip Supernaw. Placed LB Nate Palmer on injured reserve. Agreed to terms with TE Jerome Cunningham and LB Brandon Chubb.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DL Gerald Rivers.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Isac Lundestrom to a three-year contract.
American Hockey League
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Signed Fs Charlie Sampair and Jared Thomas.
