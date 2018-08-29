BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed LHP Andrew Miller on the 15-day DL. Recalled RHP Tyler Olson from Columbus (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded 1B Lucas Duda to Atlanta for cash considerations.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Mike Passanisi manager of baseball information.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Named Bernard Condevaux medical director and Jim Scholler athletic trainer.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed F Quincy Pondexter.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived G Cory Helms.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived OL Beau Nunn. Waived-injured DT Toby Johnson.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed QB Aaron Rodgers to a four-year contract extension.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived-injured LB Ben Heeney.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Acquired QB Teddy Bridgewater and a sixth-round draft pick from the New York Jets for a third-round draft pick.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived-injured WR Max McCaffrey.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Tyler Lockett to a three-year contract extension. Acquired QB Brett Hundley from Green Bay for an undisclosed 2019 draft pick.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Added DL Arnaud Gascon-Nadon. Moved LS Tanner Doll to the suspended list.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Gerald Rivers to the practice roster. Released WR Tyrone Pierre from the practice roster.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Martin Brodeur executive vice president of business development.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Placed G David Ousted on the DL.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Announced the retirement of F Clint Dempsey.

COLLEGE

PENN STATE — Named Chris Grosse assistant athletic director for marketing.

