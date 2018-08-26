BASEBALL
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Deck McGuire to Salt Lake (PCL). Reinstated RHP Hansel Robles from the 10-day DL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP Sean Manaea on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Emilio Pagan from Nashville (PCL).
National League
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed C Buster Posey on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Friday, Aug. 24. Recalled C Aramis Garcia from Sacramento (PCL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB-KR Adam Jones.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Traded LB Antonio Morrison to Green Bay for CB Lenzy Pipkins.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Acquired C Brett Jones from the New York Giants for a 2019 draft pick.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — WR Eric Decker announced his retirement.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived-injured WR Lucky Whitehead. Signed QB John Wolford.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LB Jaboree Williams. Released LB Corey Nelson.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Rishard Matthews from the PUP list. Placed WR Michael Campanaro on injured reserve.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed QB Connor Jessop. Waived WR Allenzae Staggers.
COLLEGE
CHATTANOOGA — Suspended RB Isaiah Cobb and LB Nyvin Nelson indefinitely following their arrests on driving under the influence.
