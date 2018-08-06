BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Sent 3B Rafael Devers to Lowell (NYP) for a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned C Dustin Garneau to Charlotte (IL). Placed OF Leury Garcia on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Ryan LaMarre from Charlotte. Reinstated C Kevan Smith from paternity leave.
DETROIT TIGERS — Traded RHP Mike Fiers to Oakland for two players to be named or cash.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Robbie Grossman on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Johnny Field from Rochester (IL). Sent RHP Michael Pineda to the GCL Twins for a rehab assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled OF Jake Smolinski from Nashville (PCL) and placed him on the 60-day DL. Designated LHP Jeremy Bleich for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded SS Adeiny Hechavarria to Pittsburgh for RHP Matt Seelinger and assigned Seelinger to Bowling Green (MWL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned OF Darnell Sweeney outright to Buffalo (IL).
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Yimi Garcia to the AZL Dodgers for a rehab assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Assigned 3B Trevor Plouffe outright to Lehigh Valley (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed OF Tyler O'Neill on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday, Aug. 4. Selected the contract of OF Adolis Garcia from Memphis (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Joe Ross to the GCL Nationals for a rehab assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Waived C Chinanu Onuaku. Signed G-F Ryan Broekhoff.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with S Ricardo Allen on a three-year contract extension.
DETROIT LIONS — Removed DE Ziggy Ansah from the PUP list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LBs Jake Ryan and C.J. Johnson on injured reserve. Released G Ethan Cooper. Signed RB Akeem Judd.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Malcolm Mitchell.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated the contract of CB Teddy Williams.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived OL Austin Golson. Signed OL Alex Balducci.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived/injured DB Shaquille Richardson. Signed CB Raysean Pringle.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DL Rakim Cox and DB Maurice McKnight.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Named Scott Arniel and Reid Cashman assistant coaches.
ECHL
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Malcolm Gould to a one-year contract.
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR — Announced chairman Brian France has taken a leave of absence following his arrest on DWI, drug possession charges.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Acquired F Krisztian Nemeth from New England for $250,000 in Targeted Allocation Money, $100,000 in General Allocation Money and a 2020 first-round SuperDraft pick.
