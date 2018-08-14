BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Activated C-UTL Blake Swihart from the 10-day DL. Designated C Dan Butler for assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Brian Baker from Colorado to complete an earlier trade.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Austin Wolf. Released WR Rashad Ross.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Roquan Smith.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released CB Orlando Scandrick. Waived-injured LB Alex McCalister.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Ryan Ellis to an eight-year contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed D Steven Santini to a three-year contract.
