BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent OF Craig Gentry to Bowie (EL) for a rehab assignment.
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF Tony Renda to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated 3B Rafael Devers from the 10-day DL.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Released RHP Zach McAllister. Signed RHP Luis Sanchez to a minor league contract.
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed 1B John Hicks on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Tuesday. Optioned LHP Daniel Stumpf to Toledo (IL). Recalled C Grayson Greiner and RHP Artie Lewicki from Toledo. Selected the contract of RHP Jacob Turner from Toledo.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Nick Tropeano on the 10-day DL. Released 3B Luis Valbuena. Recalled LHP Williams Jerez from Salt Lake (PCL). Sent C Rene Rivera to Inland Empire (Cal) for a rehab assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Signed 1B Viosergy Rosa to a minor league contract.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Shane Carle and LHP Max Fried on the 10-day DL. Optioned LHP Kolby Allard to Gwinnett (IL). Assigned RHP Jason Hursh outright to Mississippi (SL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Jesus Reyes to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Robert Stephenson from Louisville.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled SP Pat Venditte from Oklahoma City (PCL). Sent RHP Josh Fields to the AZL Dodgers and LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu to Oklahoma City for rehab assignments.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded RHP Jon Perrin to Kansas City for RHP Sal Biasi.
PHILADEPLHIA PHILLIES — Optioned OF Dylan Cozens to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Enyel De Los Santos from Lehigh Valley.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed 2B Sean Rodriguez on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday. Optioned 1B Jose Osuna to Indianapolis (IL). Designated OF Christopher Bostick for assignment. Reinstated 1B Josh Bell from the 10-day DL. Claimed LHP Buddy Boshers off waivers from Houston.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Kelvin Herrera on the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Jefry Rodriguez to Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Koda Glover from Syracuse.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Named Dr. Rick Celebrini director of sports medicine and performance.
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Devin Harris to a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OL Tyler Larsen to a two-year contract extension.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB James Crawford.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed S Mike Basile.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived/injured CB David Rivers. Signed DT Nathan Bazata.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived/injured DL Tavaris Barnes and LB Alex McCalister. Signed DL Dante Sawyer and LB Cassanova McKinzy.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Acquired G Bill Hamid on a year-and-a-half loan from FC Midtjylland (Superliga-Denmark).
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Traded D Vytautas Andriuskevicius to D.C. United for targeted allocation money.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired D Brad Smith on loan from AFC Bournemouth (Premier League-England).
