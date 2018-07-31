BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Traded RHPs Kevin Gausman and Darren O'Day to Atlanta for RHP Evan Phillips, INF Jean Carlos Encarnacion, C Brett Cumberland, LHP Bruce Zimmerman and international signing bonus pool money. Optioned Phillips to Norfolk (IL). Assigned Cumberland and Zimmerman to Bowie (EL) and Encarnacion to Delmarva (SAL). Traded 2B Jonathan Schoop to Milwaukee for 2B Jonathan Villar, RHP Luis Ortiz and INF Jean Carmona.
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Chris Sale on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 28. Recalled RHP Brandon Workman from Pawtucket (IL). Optioned INF Tzu-Wei Lin to Pawtucket (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Adam Plutko to Columbus (IL). Recalled OF Greg Allen from Columbus. Traded SS Willi Castro to Detroit for OF Leonys Martin and RHP Kyle Dowdy. Sent LHP Andrew Miller to Columbus (IL) for a rehab assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded 2B Brian Dozier to the L.A. Dodgers for INF Logan Forsythe, OF Luke Raley and LHP Devin Smeltzer. Reinstated RHP Addison Reed from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Trevor May from Rochester (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of LHP Ryan Bollinger from Trenton (EL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated 2B Gordon Beckham for assignment. Optioned 1B Daniel Vogelbach to Tacoma (PCL). Placed 3B Kyle Seager on paternity leave. Reinstated LHP James Paxton from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of SS Zach Vincej from Tacoma.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded C Wilson Ramos to Philadelphia for a player to be named or cash. Traded LHP Hunter Schryver to the Chicago White Sox for international signing bonus pool money. Traded RHP Chris Archer to Pittsburgh for OF Austin Meadow, RHP Tyler Glasnow and and player to be named.
TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Chris Martin from 10-day DL. Selected contract of LHP Jeffrey Springs from Round Rock (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded RHP John Axford to the L.A. Dodgers for RHP Corey Copping. Designated RHP Oliver Drake for assignment. Reinstated RHP Marco Estrada from the 10-day DL.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Acquired LHP Jake Diekman from Texas for RHP Wei-Chieh Huang and a player to be named. Transferred RHP Shelby Miller to the 60-day DL. Designated LHP Jorge De La Rosa for assignment.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Sam Freeman on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 29.
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHPs Lucas Sims and Matt Wisler and OF Preston Tucker to Louisville (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent LHP Julio Urias to the AZL Dodgers for a rehab assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Traded RHP Brad Ziegler to Arizona for RHP Tommy Eveld. Traded OF Cameron Maybin to Seattle for INF Bryson Brigman and international signing bonus pool money.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Released INF Brad Miller.
NEW YORK METS — Assigned OF Matt den Dekker outright to Las Vegas (PCL). Claimed INF Jack Reinheimer off waivers from Arizona and optioned him to Las Vegas. Sent 3B Todd Frazier to Brooklyn (NYP) for a rehab assignment. Transferred OF Yoenis Cespedes to the 60-day DL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Traded RHP Jacob Waguespack to Toronto for LHP Aaron Loup. Designated 3B Trevor Plouffe and LHP Zac Curtis for assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Traded OF Tommy Pham and international signing bonus pool money to Tampa Bay for OF Justin Williams, LHP Genesis Cabrera and RHP Roel Ramirez. Acquired OFs Conner Capel and Jhon Torres from Cleveland for OF Oscar Mercado.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LHP Eric Lauer on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Walker Lockett from El Paso (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Traded RHP Brandon Kintzler to the Chicago Cubs for RHP Jhon Romero. Reinstated 3B Anthony Rendon from the family medical leave list.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Re-signed G Ryan Arcidiacono.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived G Brandon Paul.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL MEDIA — Named Greg Polcsa vice president, NFL franchise and network marketing.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed OT Jamar McGloster. Released OT Adam Bisnowaty.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Stefon Diggs to a five-year contract extension.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Brian Schwenke. Released TE Shane Wimann.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived OL Vadal Alexander.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Johnny Maxey and Du'Vonta Lampkin. Placed CB Tye Smith on injured reserve. Waived-injured DL Claude Pelon.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed D Moises Hernandez.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Exercised their 2018 option on D Carter Manley and loaned him to Las Vegas (USL).
