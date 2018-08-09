BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed OF Leonys Martin on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Greg Allen from Columbus (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP J.A. Happ from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Chance Adams to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Sent OF Nomar Mazara on rehab assignment to Round Rock (PCL). Assigned LHP Brandon Mann outright to Round Rock.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated LHP Chris Rusin from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Yency Almonte to Albuquerque (PCL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Ross Stripling from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP-LHP Pat Venditte to Oklahoma City (PCL).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Promoted Rod Higgins to vice president of basketball operations, Daniel Starkman to manager of basketball operations and Therian Williams to assistant video coordinator. Named Chelsea Lane executive director of athletic performance and sports medicine, Michael Irr strength & conditioning coach, John Dusel assistant athletic trainer/strength & conditioning, Ty Terrell assistant strength & conditioning coach, Dwight Lutz director of basketball strategy & analytics, Dipesh Mistry video coordinator, Larry Riley senior advisor, Nick Ressler coordinator of basketball operations and Victor Williams security consultant.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Deontez Alexander from reserve/injured.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed G Nick Easton on injured reserve.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed S Quincy Mauger.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed C Christian Dvorak to a six-year contract extension.
American Hockey League
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Matt Lane to a one-year contract.
