BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Chris Sale on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday, Aug. 15. Recalled RHP Brandon Workman from Pawtucket (IL).
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Antonio Senzatela from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Pat Valaika to Albuquerque (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated RHP Hunter Strickland from the 60-day DL. Transferred INF Pablo Sandoval to the 60-day DL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Jeremy Hellickson on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Aug. 16. Recalled RHPs Jefry Rodriguez and Jimmy Cordero from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Trevor Gott to Syracuse.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Josh Gordon on the active/non-football injured list. Signed TE Stephen Baggett. Waived-injured TE Julian Allen. Waived DB Micah Hannemann.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RB LeShun Daniels. Placed RB Akeem Judd on the reserve/retired list.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed OT Kendall Calhoun, DB Darius Hillary and WR Allenzae Staggers. Waived-injured RB Martez Carter. Waived LB Jeff Knox and DE Jalen Wilkerson.
COLLEGE
FREDONIA STATE — Named Angela Pucciarelli assistant director of athletics/senior woman administrator; Matt Johnson women's tennis coach; Jay Martinez and Tory Trzyna assistant athletic trainers; Derek Fie sports information assistant; Ben Chatley and Taylor Chwalinski assistant swimming coaches; Reid Lesswing men's assistant hockey coach; Ryan Ross men's assistant soccer coach; Madison Szpaicher women's assistant volleyball coach and Meghann Kilgallon assistant diving coach.
LSU — Suspended junior WR Drake Davis indefinitely following his arrest for allegedly hitting and threatening a woman he was dating.
