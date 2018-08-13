BASEBALL
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LHP Danny Duffy on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Glenn Sparkman from Omaha (PCL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Extended their Triple-A affiliation with Salt Lake (PCL) for two years through the 2022 season.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected RHP George Kontos from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled INF Ronald Torreyes from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Placed LHP CC Sabathia on the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Luke Voit to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Transferred LHP Jordan Montgomery to the 60-day DL.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Touki Toussaint from Gwinnett (IL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled OF Keon Broxton from Colorado Springs (PCL). Optioned RHPs Jacob Barnes and Aaron Wilkerson to Colorado Springs.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned 2B Carlos Asuaje to El Paso (PCL). Reinstated OF Wil Myers from the 10-day DL.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed F Carmelo Anthony to a one-year contract.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Ty Ellis coach of Stockton (NBAGL).
Women's National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA LYNX — G Lindsay Whalen announced she will retire at the end of the season.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Gerald Hodges to a one-year contract. Waived-injured LB Jeremy Cash.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed G Marcus Martin on injured reserve. Activated DT Maliek Collins off the PUP list. Waived-injured WR Marchie Murdock. Signed WR Darren Carrington and G Jacob Alsadek.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Claimed TE Je'Ron Hamm off waivers from Seattle. Waived WR Marcus Peterson.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed G Nick Easton on injured reserve. Signed G Kaleb Johnson.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Dan Williams III. Placed WR Robert Davis on injured reserve.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Kevin Rooney to a two-year contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Entered into a three-year affiliation agreement with Orlando (ECHL).
