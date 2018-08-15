BASEBALL

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Luis Cessa from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Designated RHP George Kontos for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed LHP James Paxton on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Christian Bergman from Tacoma (PCL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed S Harlan Miller. Waived-injured CB Lou Young III.

BUFFALO BILLS — Claimed DL Albert Havili off waivers. Signed FB Sam Rogers. Designated DT Marquavius Lewis and Fb Zach Olstad on waived/injured list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Blaine Woodson.

DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed WR DeAndrew White off waivers from Houston. Signed DL DeQuinton Osborne. Waived-injured WR Corey Brown and DL Paul Boyette.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed OT Ben Ijalana on injured reserve. Signed OL Gino Gradkowski.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Claimed DT Gabe Wright off waivers from Miami.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Loaned D Tristan Blackmon to Phoenix (USL).

